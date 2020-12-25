World's Second Largest Hydroxychloroquine Plant in Taiwan Blows Up | 22 Dec 2020 | News sources in Taiwan (thanks to Dr. Meryl Nass for breaking this story here in the U.S.) are reporting that the world's second largest supplier of raw materials to make hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) blew up earlier this week, which will most certainly put a strain on the world's supply of HCQ. Taiwan English News reports: An explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Taoyuan City left two injured and caused a fire early this afternoon, December 20. People as far as Tamsui District in New Taipei City reported hearing the massive blast shortly after noon. Immediately after the blast, thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the SCI Pharmtech factory. While the factory is located close to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, operations at the airport were not affected, according to reports in United Daily News and ET Today. The Taoyuan City Fire Department dispatched 76 personnel, 28 fire appliances and 2 ambulances to the scene of the fire.