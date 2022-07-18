Would-Be British PM Rishi Sunak's Family Runs a China-Linked, World Economic Forum Partner Company Pushing Digital ID and Social Credit Scores | 16 July 2022 | Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak - a frontrunner to become Britain's next Prime Minister - has family ties to a technology partner of the World Economic Forum that has advocated for a Chinese Communist Party-style economy complete with trackable, digital identities and currency. Sunak, who topped the second round of voting by Conservative Members of Parliament (MP) in the Tory leadership race on July 15 following Boris Johnson's resignation, is widely considered the "neoliberal" or "globalist" candidate. The father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, is the founder of Infosys, an Indian information technology company that provides services to a host of Fortune 500 companies and banks... Murthy remains a foreign citizen with "non-dom," i.e., non UK tax-paying status despite her husband's work as Britain's most senior finance chief, and expectation of becoming Prime Minister. Infosys is listed as an official partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which has been accused of seeking to develop the technological infrastructure to implement a global "social credit score" system.