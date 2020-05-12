Would you be willing to get a Covid vaccine in exchange for a $1,500 stimulus check? | 04 Dec 2020 | Millions of Americans are still hoping for a second round of stimulus checks to help them cope with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is preparing to distribute vaccinations to the American public in order to put an end to the public health crisis. Now, one proposal aims to help both efforts by giving people $1,500 stimulus checks in exchange for getting immunized. The idea comes from entrepreneur John Delaney, a former Democratic congressman [and deep-state lunatic] for Maryland who also ran for president in 2020. [Not for $1500 - not for $15,000,00. Those who don't want the deadly Gates/Fauci vaccine but want the $1500 should immediately sue under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.]