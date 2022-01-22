Wounded NYPD officer faces 2nd surgery in struggle to survive Harlem shooting | 22 Jan 2022 | NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora was expected to undergo a second surgery as he struggled to survive the shooting that took his partner's life, according to police and union sources. Mora, 27, who sources said had a bullet lodged in his brain and who already had been through one procedure, remained in very critical condition at Harlem Hospital Saturday, sources said. His partner, Jason Rivera, 22, died late Friday after the two were ambushed by a paroled felon during a domestic call in Harlem.