Wuhan Lab Allowed to Destroy 'Secret Files' Under Its Partnership With US National Lab, Agreement Shows | 21 April 2022 | The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) has the right to make a partnering U.S. lab wipe all data arising from their collaborative work, a legal document reveals. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) of cooperation, signed between the Wuhan lab and the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch, makes it obligatory for each of the two labs to delete "secret files" or materials upon the request of the other party. "The party is entitled to ask the other to destroy and/or return the secret files, materials, and equipment without any backups," states the MOU obtained by U.S. Right to Know, a nonprofit investigative research group focused on public health, through a freedom of information request. The MOU focused on promoting research and training cooperation between the two labs. It was signed in 2017 and stays in effect through this October.