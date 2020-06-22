WWII monument in Charlotte defaced with hammer and sickle | 22 June 2020 | A World War II memorial in North Carolina's largest city was reportedly defaced over the weekend with a hammer and sickle. The 20-foot-tall memorial, located at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, contains the names of more than 500 county residents who died fighting in WWII, WBTV reported. Somewhere between Sunday evening and Monday morning, it was defaced with references to communism, including a hammer and sickle and the words: "Glory to the day of heroism June 19, 1986." The phrase is a reference to a prison massacre in Peru, in which some 224 people were killed by the military after a series of riots.