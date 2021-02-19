Wyoming County GOP Chapters Move to Censure Liz Cheney for Impeaching President Trump | 19 Feb 2021 | Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) received countless plaudits from the fake news media and Democrats for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, but she is paying the price from her constituents for her vote. The Laramie County Republican Party's central committee voted on Tuesday evening to censure Cheney, the latest of over a dozen counties throughout the state that have voted to censure the reviled neoconservative 'America Last' figure. The resolution passed by the Laramie County GOP claims Cheney's actions "stand in contradiction to the quantifiable will of the majority of the electorate of Wyoming" and devalued "the political influence of the state of Wyoming by voting in favor of a process that followed no known hearing process, provided no evidence to consider, called no witnesses to be sworn and allowed none of the accusers to be questioned by the accused."