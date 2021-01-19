Wyoming county votes to censure Liz Cheney for Trump impeachment vote | 19 Jan 2021 | The Carbon County Republican Party in Wyoming voted unanimously to censure Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Deep State-Wyo.) for voting to impeach President Trump along with nine other GOP House lawmakers, Fox News reported. "Representative Cheney has violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them," the party's resolution stated. Carbon County borders Colorado and is south of the city of Casper, Wyo... Apart from the Carbon County Republican Party, the Wyoming GOP as a whole has reproached Cheney, referring to her actions as "a true travesty."