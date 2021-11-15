Good riddance, neocon warmonger: Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as a Republican --Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary | 15 Nov 2021 | The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. The 31-29 vote Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state party central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming's 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. In February, the Wyoming GOP central committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney, Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, for voting to impeach Trump for his [non-existent] role in the Jan. 6 riot [false flag] at the U.S. Capitol.