Wyoming Republican party votes to formally censure Liz Cheney, demands she resign and hand back all state political donations after she voted to impeach Trump --Only eight of the 74-member state GOP's central committee stood to oppose censure in a vote that didn't proceed to a formal count --The censure document accused Liz Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn't offer Trump 'formal hearing or due process' --In addition to the vote, the party also announced that it was going to 'withhold any future political funding' from Cheney --The motion also called for Cheney to repay donations from the state GOP and any county Republican parties that donated to her most recent campaign ​​​​​​--Republican officials said they invited Cheney but she didn't attend. An empty chair labeled 'Representative Cheney' sat at the front of the meeting room | 06 Feb 2021 | The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday to censure U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Only eight of the 74-member state GOP's central committee stood to oppose censure in a vote that didn't proceed to a formal count. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn't offer Trump 'formal hearing or due process.' 'We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election,' said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in 2016. 'The Republican Party needs to put her on notice.' Added Joey Correnti, GOP chairman in Carbon County where the censure vote was held: 'Does the voice of the people matter and if it does, does it only matter at the ballot box?'