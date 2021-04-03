Wyoming State Lawmaker to Challenge Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022 GOP Primary | 04 March 2021 | A Wyoming state lawmaker announced he will challenge Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, during the 2022 GOP primary for her seat. Wyoming State Rep. Chuck Gray, a Republican, made the announcement on social media. "It's time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C elitists," he wrote in a tweet... In his announcement, Gray criticized Cheney after she joined House Democrats in impeaching former President Donald Trump in January.