Yale Scientist: Fauci 'in Bed with Forces,' 'Decisions not Based on Science,' 'Killing Americans.' Why Is No One Investigating This Man? | 13 Oct 2020 | On August 23, a guy named Harvey Risch made some shocking accusations against Anthony Fauci. Of course, that by itself doesn't say much since a lot of people have accused Anthony Fauci of a lot of things since he stepped into the spotlight as the de facto leader of America's response to COVID-19. Risch is a professor of epidemiology at Yale University. He has an M.D. from UC San Diego, a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, and he's published over 300 papers in a career that spans four decades... Risch claims that Fauci has knowingly lied about the drug hydroxychloroquine and used his influence to get the FDA to help him suppress it because he and other bureaucrats are "in bed with other forces that are causing them to make decisions that are not based on the science [and are] killing Americans." Moreover, Risch specifically claims that Fauci and the FDA have caused "the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans who could have been saved by" HCQ.