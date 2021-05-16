Yale University will require COVID vaccinations for all faculty and staff by Aug. 1 | 15 May 2021 | Yale University, which plans to fully reopen its campus this fall, will require faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Aug. 1. Yale will allow people to apply for an exemption from the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, as well as other "strongly held personal" beliefs. Those who are approved for exemptions by Yale must undergo regular COVID testing and be subjected to additional health and safety requirements.