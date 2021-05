Yankees' Torres Positive for COVID - Despite Being Vaccinated | 24 May 2021 | The New York Yankees were missing several people as they finished they're series against the Tampa Bay Rays today. Eight New York Yankee players and staff have now tested positive for COVID-19 and every single cases is what is being called a "breakthrough case," which means all the members were fully vaccinated but still tested positive. The CDC says it’s looking into the outbreak on the team.