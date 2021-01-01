Yellen, Blinken made more than $1M from corporate speeches, clients - financial disclosures | 01 Jan 2021 | President-elect [sic] Joe Biden's pick to lead the Treasury Department made more than $1 million from speeches and working with corporate clients, according to financial disclosures published on Thursday. Janet Yellen, Biden's nominee to be secretary of Treasury, made more than $7.2 million speaking at Wall Street firms and corporations over the past two years, according to her financial disclosure form. Biden's choice for secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has made almost $1.2 million in the past two years through consulting clients at the firm WestExec Advisors, according to his financial disclosure.