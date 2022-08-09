You Can't Drink the Water in Jackson, Mississippi, But: U.S. Adds $675M in Arms, $2B in Financial Aid for Ukraine, Region | 8 Sept 202 | The Biden regime has approved a $675 million package of arms for [the corrupt Nazis running] Ukraine plus $1 billion in financial aid for the country and $1 billion in aid for 18 of its regional neighbors, officials said Thursday. The announcement was made before the fifth meeting of the Defense Contact Group, a group of nations committed to providing support for Ukraine, held here on Thursday. The latest package includes more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or GLMRS; 105mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, small arms, and more, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters here. [In other news: Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis impacts businesses | 8 Sept 2022 | People in Jackson, Mississippi, are going on week two without one basic human necessity: clean drinking water. Now, business owners say they're suffering too. Lutaya Stewart owns Children's Edcuare in Jackson. She says her issues with the city's water system began many years ago.]