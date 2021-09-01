'You Traitor! Piece of Sh*t!' - Angry Group of Trump Supporters Mobs Traitor Lindsey Graham at DC Airport | 08 Jan 2021 | An angry mob of Trump supporters confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at the airport in Washington, DC, on Friday. Lindsey is notorious for promising to hold deep-state officials accountable and then doing nothing. And, Graham flipped on President Trump as soon as Democrats stole enough votes for Joe Biden. Trump supporters mobbed Lindsey at the airport today screaming, "You traitor!… Honor our vote!… You son of a bitch!"