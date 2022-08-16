You WILL Eat the Bugs: Major Brands Quietly Slipping Insects Into Your Food --A slew of new products showcase insects as their protein source, with many quietly relegating special insect blends to small font or ingredients label | 15 Aug 2022 | Major companies are quietly adding insects to their food products, implementing a goal established by the World Economic Forum that seeks to have humans eat bugs as one of its purported keys to a sustainable planet. On Sunday, carnivore diet guru Dr. Shawn Baker tweeted a photo of a bag of cheddar cheese puffs, only instead of being made of corn meal these snack foods were chock-full of insect protein. The snack item from Canadian brand Actually Foods states the puffs are "powered by crickets" to the tune of 10 grams of protein per serving. The ingredients label on the back of the bag indicates "organic cricket flour" was used in the puffs' production, and an allergy warning on the back of the bag also cautions, "People who are allergic to shellfish may also be allergic to crickets."