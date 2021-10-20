Youngkin calls for investigation into Loudoun County School Board amid sexual assault allegations | 19 Oct 2021 | Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin called for an investigation into the Loudoun County, Va. school board on Tuesday in the wake of two sexual assault allegations against students in the school district. "I am calling for an immediate investigation into the Loudoun County School Board for their gross negligence," Youngkin said to cheering crowds. "They had a duty of care and they failed," Youngkin continued. "They endangered our students and violated the Virginia Constitution."