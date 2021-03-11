Youngkin defeats McAuliffe in race for Virginia governor --McAuliffe was expected to handily win the contest in a state that Joe Biden won by 10 points | 3 Nov 2021 | The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win the Gubernatorial race in Virginia, defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a contest that was once was widely expected to go to the Democrat. Youngkin ran a disciplined campaign, focusing on taxes, crime, and holding public schools accountable to parents, while McAuliffe repeatedly tried to link Youngkin to former President Trump. McAuliffe also called on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and former President Obama to boost his fortunes in an effort that clearly fell short. "Alrighty Virginia, we won this thing," Youngkin told supporters in his victory speech a little after 1 AM Wednesday.