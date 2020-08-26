'You're not alone': Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention | 26 Aug 2020 | While others at the Republican National Convention spoke about the coronavirus as a challenge successfully conquered, First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday night used her address from the Rose Garden to acknowledge the pain of lives lost and families upended by the pandemic. "I want you to know you're not alone," she said to the tens of thousands of families that have been affected. More than 177,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. "My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone," she said, speaking to an audience that included the president, vice-president and his wife, and her parents. "Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic," she added in remarks that were softer in tone than many who spoke before her.