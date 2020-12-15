YouTube Announces Restrictive Ban on Videos Questioning the 2020 Election | 09 Dec 2020 | YouTube announced Wednesday it will ban content questioning the outcome of this year’s presidential election. The video platform said in a blog post that it will now start removing content "alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election." YouTube linked its decision to the fact that Tuesday was "safe harbor" day in the election calendar. Current law requires that Congress recognize electors chosen by this day in states where all election disputes are resolved, according to USA Today.