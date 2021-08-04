YouTube censors DeSantis COVID-19 roundtable challenging lockdown consensus --YouTube removed a video of Gov. Ron DeSantis's discussion with credentialed medical experts, saying it violated Community Guidelines | 08 April 2021 | YouTube has removed a video of a public health roundtable hosted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) with a panel of scientists and researchers who challenged the effectiveness of COVID-19 lockdowns and masks, claiming the discussion violated its Community Guidelines. The roundtable, which took place at the state Capitol on March 18 and was streamed and posted to YouTube by WTSP-TV, featured former Trump White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, epidemiologist Professor Sunetra Gupta, and researchers Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff.