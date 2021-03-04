YouTube Deleted 2.5 Million 'Dislikes' From Biden White House Videos, Data Indicates | 02 April 2021 | YouTube has deleted about 2.5 million 'dislikes' from videos on the official White House channel of President [sic] Joe Biden according to data collected and posted online by a researcher who wished to remain anonymous. YouTube recently announced that it's testing a new page design that hides the dislike count... For at least two years, it's had a policy to remove likes and dislikes it considers spam. The White House videos have seen these kinds of interventions on an ongoing basis, but it appears it’s only the dislikes that are disappearing. The channel has posted more than 300 videos that have garnered nearly 3.7 million dislikes of which nearly 2.5 million were removed, according to data posted on the website 81m.org.