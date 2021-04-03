YouTube Deletes All Copies of President Trump's CPAC Speech, Suspends RSBN for Two Weeks | 04 March 2021 | YouTube has deleted all copies of President Trump's speech to CPAC given last Sunday in Orlando and has suspended the account of Right Side Broadcasting Network for two weeks as apparent punishment for live streaming the speech in which Trump reiterated his belief the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. YouTube took down videos from mainstream outlets including the U.K. Independent which had over one million views as well as Fox, Fox Business, ABC News and the U.K. Sun. A search of YouTube that earlier this week showed several channels with archived live streams of the speech now shows all archived live streams have been taken down.