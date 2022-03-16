YouTube Flags Tulsi Gabbard's Criticism of 'War Machine' as 'Offensive' Content | 16 March 2022 | YouTube flagged a Fox News interview in which former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said war in Ukraine was good for the military industrial complex as "offensive" content. Yes, really. Apparently, upsetting war profiteering defense contractors is now grounds for censorship. During the interview, host Laura Ingraham asked Gabbard why people were still demanding no fly zones, something that would likely cause World War III, when President Zelensky was "stepping back from his earlier NATO wishes and even demands?" Gabbard responded by pointing out that Zelensky has said he's willing to negotiate with Putin and "set this NATO membership thing aside." According to YouTube, such advocacy for peace is borderline content and needs to be hidden behind a warning screen. The video is also age-restricted.