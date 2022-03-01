YouTube removes viral Joe Rogan interview with Dr. Robert Malone | 2 Jan 2022 | Youtube has removed the now-viral episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, featuring guest Dr. Robert Malone, from its video-sharing platform. During the interview, Malone, who claims to be part of a collaboration that reportedly created the mRNA technology widely used in the COVID-19 vaccines, talked about vaccines, mandates, amongst other pandemic-related topics. At one point in the conversation, Malone drew parallels between current American society and Germany in the 1920s and 1930s, when the Nazis came into power, saying American society is developing a "mass formation psychosis."