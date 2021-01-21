YouTube scrubs thousands of dislikes from Joe Biden videos on official White House channel --YouTube's actions temporarily reduced the dislike-to-like ratio by more than 6x on some videos. | 21 Jan 2021 | YouTube has deleted thousands of dislikes on videos that were uploaded to the official White House YouTube channel by the Biden administration during its first day in office. On some videos, YouTube's purging of dislikes resulted in the dislike to like ratio temporarily dropping from 6.7 to 1.3 – a change that drastically alters the public perception of a video. When there are 6.7 dislikes for every like, a video seems wildly unpopular but when there are 1.3 dislikes for every like, it seems like the video is getting a mixed response from viewers. All of the videos that were uploaded to The White House YouTube channel on January 20 had some dislikes removed and tens of thousands of total dislikes were scrubbed from these videos.