YouTube Takes Down New Trump Interview | 20 Feb 2021 | YouTube took down a newly recorded interview with former President Donald Trump in Google's latest action against conservatives. A Newsmax spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that the company was told the Feb. 17 interview was removed because it violated YouTube's community guidelines. A Google spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email: "...In accordance with our presidential election integrity policy, we removed this video from the Newsmax TV channel."