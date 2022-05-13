Yuma County Investigates 16 Voter Fraud Cases | 13 May 2022 | The Yuma County Sheriff says it will investigate 16 election fraud cases involving voting and registration fraud in the 2020 General Election. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma County Recorder's Office (YCRO) are now working together to "actively examine cases of voting fraud from the 2020 General Election and now a recent pattern of fraudulent voter registration forms leading up to the 2022 Primary Election," according to the May 11 press release.