Zelensky Announces Ban on 11 Political Parties--At the onset of the Feb. 24 invasion, Zelensky signed a measure that established martial law and general mobilization. | 20 March 2022 | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a measure that bans 11 opposition political parties, alleging they have ties to Russia, he announced in a Telegram video posted on March 20. Zelensky also said "wartime exposes quite well the paucity of personal ambitions of those who try to put their own ambitions" or "their own party or career above the interests of the state," according to a translation. The National Security Council agreed to suspend the parties, Ukrinform reported, citing Zelensky's video address. The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice has been told to immediately take measures to ban those political parties, he said. Zelensky didn't provide evidence that linked the 11 opposition parties to the Russian government.