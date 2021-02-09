Exclusive: The Zelensky-Biden Meeting and the TAPI Pipeline By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 2 Sept 2021 | The meeting between Joe Biden and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was a mostly a diversionary ploy to deflect attention from the catastrophe in Afghanistan. The media was not accorded a chance to ask questions, because coming partly from a foreign press, such questions could have been most embarrassing. The American media generally defers to the Democratic president, but the foreign press cannot be counted on for such deferential treatment.