Zelensky to Join World Economic Forum at Davos, Partner With BlackRock to 'Rebuild' Ukraine --Dictator plans to meet with the architects of the "great reset" at Davos and partner with globalist firm BlackRock for the "reconstruction" of Ukraine | 28 Dec 2022 | Ukrainian President [deep-state dirt-bag] Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his intentions to attend the World Economic Forum's Davos summit next month, as well as a partnership with globalist private equity firm BlackRock Inc. to "rebuild" Ukraine after what Zelensky insists will be a victory [LOL! Yeah, right!] over Russia. Zelensky told the people of Ukraine in a recent address to the nation that BlackRock "specialists" are already helping Ukraine to build a "reconstruction" fund, and that next month, he'll take part in the World Economic Forum's infamous Davos summit... A darling of the global "powers that be," Zelensky has appeared via video stream numerous times before the WEF, and multiple fawning articles on the group's website document the WEF's admiration and open support of Zelensky and his government dictatorship. He's also met with the WEF in person, joining its billionaire founder, Klaus Schwab, on stage.