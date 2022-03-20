Zelensky orders Ukrainian TV to conduct 'round-the-clock information marathon' --Kiev has ordered the creation of a single "marathon" channel | 20 March 2022 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law introducing a "unified information policy" that provides for the merger of all national news TV channels into a single "round-the-clock information marathon." Citing martial law, the decree signed by the leader on March 19 says the goal is to combat "active dissemination of misinformation by the aggressor state (Russia)." Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, the day Moscow launched its military attack against the country, and will be in force until at least the end of April. The new channel will be known as "Unique News #UArazom," according to the decree.