Zelensky Requests $5 Billion a Month From Global Community in World Economic Forum Speech | 23 May 2022 | The World Economic Forum conference kicked off today in Davos, Switzerland. Ukrainian President [corrupt WEF dirt-bag] Volodymyr Zelensky opened the annual conference by requesting $5 billion a month from the global community. Zelensky requested the cash infusion immediately. The US Congress and Joe Biden [insanely] just gave Ukraine $40 billion of taxpayer dollars last week.