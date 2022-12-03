Zelensky says he is ready to negotiate with Russia --The Ukrainian president hopes that peace talks will reap practical results | 12 March 2022 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia. He requested that the Israeli prime minister convene peace talks in Jerusalem. "A group of Ukrainians and Russian representatives are discussing certain issues. They began talking about something, and not just throwing out ultimatums," Zelensky said on Saturday, during a press conference with foreign media. Kiev is of the view that any high-profile talks with Russia should be held on neutral territory, Zelensky said, naming Israel as a potential host for such negotiations.