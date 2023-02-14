U.S. tax dollars at work: Zelensky shares photo of Ukrainian soldier with Nazi insignia - again --The skull-head symbol was used by one of Adolf Hitler's elite SS units | 12 Feb 2023 | Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has posted a photo of a soldier sporting a symbol used by a notorious German unit that killed civilians in World War II. It's not the first time Ukrainian soldiers and paramilitaries were photographed displaying insignia and tattoos associated with Nazism. On Sunday, Zelensky posted several photos on his Instagram account, including an image of a Ukrainian soldier resting in a trench. The black-and-white skull-head patch on the soldier's left shoulder is similar to the "totenkopf" (death's head) insignia used by the 3rd SS Tank Division, an elite unit infamous for massacring civilians in France and the Eastern Front, including Polish Jews. The unit's first commander, Theodor Eicke, had managed the Dachau concentration camp before the war.