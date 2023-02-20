Zelensky spent two months in Bunker - report --Ministers and aides inside the Ukrainian president’s shelter were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, the newspaper reports | 19 Feb 2023 | Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his associates spent almost two months in a bunker after the outbreak of the conflict with Russia, instead of the planned two weeks, and underwent significant hardships, The Times has reported. The Ukrainian government "immediately" descended into a secure shelter under the president's office on Bankovaya Street in central Kiev when Russia's military operation was launched on February 24, 2022, the British newspaper reported on Saturday. The secrecy around the bunker was so high that those who accompanied the head of state underground had to sign a special non-disclosure agreement. According to the document, they were banned from revealing any details about the shelter's design, location, amenities, or even the food that they were given.