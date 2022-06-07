Zelensky's court bans another Ukrainian opposition party --A court has banned two more parties, including the communists, bringing the total number of outlawed political groups to 15 | 5 July 2022 | A Ukrainian court on Tuesday banned the country's Communist Party (CPU), marking the end of an eight-year saga, and adding the communists to the blacklist of 15 allegedly 'pro-Russian' political movements that are outlawed in Ukraine. The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in the western city of Lviv announced "the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine are prohibited." "Funds and other assets" of the party will be nationalized.