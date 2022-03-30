'Zelenskyy Has a Nazi Soul': Pro-Moscow Rally Held in Tel Aviv --'We only want them to be together with Russia and not be Nazis,' says one protester, decrying 'incorrect' media portrayal of Russia's actions in Ukraine | 30 March 2022 | Dozens of people took to Tel Aviv's Habima Square on Saturday to show their support for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, a month into his invasion of Ukraine. The demonstrators carried Russian and Soviet Union flags, as well as signs saying "No to Russophobia." "When you say, 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine) we hear Heil Hitler, and there is no place for this in our country," said one demonstrator to passersby watching them.