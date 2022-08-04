Zero Guilty Verdicts in Case of Alleged Plot to Kidnap Governor Whitmer - Not Guilty Verdict for Two, Hung Jury on Two Including 'Ring Leader' --Verdicts are huge blow to fake news and FBI | 8 April 2022 | The Michigan Governor Whitmer (D) kidnapping case, which we now know was comprised of virtually all FBI agents and informants took another devastating hit in August. Michael Hills, an attorney for Brandon Caserta, one of the six defendants, produced text messages showing an FBI field agent telling an informant to lie, frame an innocent man and delete text messages. This is why federal prosecutors are refusing to hand over text messages and laptops from FBI informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case. The FBI actually hatched the plot, paid for the plot, ran the plot, and set up the innocent men in their immoral scheme. The FBI's top informant behind the kidnapping scam was later arrested after he beat his wife following a swingers' party.