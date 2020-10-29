Zeta causes more than 400,000 power outages across North Carolina as winds gust over 50 mph | 29 Oct 2020 | As of Thursday afternoon, more than 400,000 people are without power across North Carolina as Zeta, which is now a post-tropical storm, moves through the Tar Heel State. Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Carolinas after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 Hurricane. There are roughly 407,000 people without power in the state as of 3:40 p.m, according to Duke Energy. Most of the outages are concentrated in the western half of the state, where the mountains and foothills are getting the heaviest amounts of rain.