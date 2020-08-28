Zogby Poll: President Trump records his best job approval rating on record - 52% | 26 Aug 2020 | In our latest Zogby Poll, the president has recorded his best job approval rating on record-52% at least somewhat approved/47% at least somewhat disapproved. When it came to intensity of surveyed voters, a third (32%) strongly approved while 35% strongly disapproved. There were specific demographics in the president's job approval numbers that helped move his overall rating upward: he improved drastically with younger voters aged 18-29 (50% at least somewhat approved/49% at least somewhat disapproved) and voters aged 30-64 (54% at least somewhat approved/45% at least somewhat disapproved....The president also improved his numbers with Independents (44% at least somewhat approved/53% at least somewhat disapproved). And intriguingly, nearly a quarter of Democrats at least somewhat approved of the president's job performance (23% at least somewhat approved/76% at least somewhat disapproved).