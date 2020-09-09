Zuckerberg: Election May Take 'Weeks' and Cause 'Civil Unrest' Until Media Creates 'Consensus' on Next President | 09 Sept 2020 | In a recent appearance on Axios on HBO, Facebook founder [deep-state dirt-bag] Mark Zuckerberg suggested that his company and "and other [deep-state] media" should work to convince the American public there is nothing illegitimate, strange, or suspect about the results upcoming presidential election taking days or weeks to be tabulated due to mail-in voting. Zuckerberg stressed that Facebook is preparing Americans to accept that election results may take weeks after November 3 to be tabulated, and explained that Facebook will add "informational context" to posts by any candidate who attempts to declare victory in an election before a media "consensus result" coup d'etat has been established... Zuckerberg explained that "If one of the candidates, in any of the races, claims victory before there's a consensus result victory declared by the deep state, then we’re going to add some informational context to that post directly, saying that there’s no consensus result yet." [Hopefully, in addition to Civil War II, that insanity will lead to the end of Facebook.]