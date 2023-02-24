Zuckerberg-funded group violated Georgia law with $2M for elections board - watchdog --Two Georgia officials told Fox News Digital that investigation has been opened | 24 Feb 2023 | A Georgia elections board may have violated state law when it accepted $2 million from a Mark Zuckerberg-linked group, a watchdog group claimed in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital. The Honest Elections Project is calling for an investigation into the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections for a "flagrant and egregious" violation of a state ban on private funding that was put in place after accusations that donors used money to push left-wing influence ahead of the 2020 elections. The funding in question originated from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, the project said in a letter last week calling for a probe by the state attorney general, secretary of state and state elections board.